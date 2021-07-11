Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $342.15 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $229.37 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

