Rakon Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Rakon coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $86.37 million and $873,027.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

