Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 5,649 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

