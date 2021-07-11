Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $612,947.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00119480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00162132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.98 or 0.99887323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00970116 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

