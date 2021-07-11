Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Acquires $19,960.00 in Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

