Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Acquires $19,960.00 in Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

