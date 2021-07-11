Redwood Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,972 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 1.9% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

