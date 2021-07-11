Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Kornit Digital worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

KRNT opened at $120.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.65 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

