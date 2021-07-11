Redwood Investments LLC Buys 58,367 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,367 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cryoport by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

