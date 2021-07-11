Redwood Investments LLC Has $22.89 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicell worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $119,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.