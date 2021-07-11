Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 450,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,086,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 821,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,059,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $950.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

