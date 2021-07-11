Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,790 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.55 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

