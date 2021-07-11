Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.