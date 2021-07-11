REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.86 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

