Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

