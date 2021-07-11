Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

