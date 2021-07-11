Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

