Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.