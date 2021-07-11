Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,200 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Modine Manufacturing worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

