Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Render Token has a market cap of $94.95 million and $1.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

