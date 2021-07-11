Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

REGI stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

