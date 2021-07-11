Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.
REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.
REGI stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
