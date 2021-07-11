Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 255,650 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Repay by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Repay by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

