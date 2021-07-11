Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08% American Finance Trust -9.71% -1.81% -0.84%

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Properties of America and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 5 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.16%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and American Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.79 $14.57 million $0.84 13.80 American Finance Trust $305.22 million 2.97 -$31.86 million $0.90 9.24

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats American Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

