Reviewing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SkyWest alerts:

87.4% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

SkyWest currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.69%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.01 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -251.53 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.06 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWest.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats SkyWest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.