Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

