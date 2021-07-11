Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

