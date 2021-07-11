Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

