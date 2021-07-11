Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

RKT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

