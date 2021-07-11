ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$492.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.06. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $285.00 and a 1 year high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

