Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Roku by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $11.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.61. 3,141,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,385. Roku has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

