SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 698,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

