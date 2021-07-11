Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) vs. thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Financial Review

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Saipem and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50

thyssenkrupp has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Saipem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saipem and thyssenkrupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $8.46 billion 0.27 -$1.30 billion ($0.31) -7.44 thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion N/A $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 36.47% -60.91% -13.16%

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Saipem on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of twelve vessels, including five ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, one standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig. The company also operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels; and onshore drilling fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.