Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.55 ($34.76).

SZG opened at €26.86 ($31.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.32.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

