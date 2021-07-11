Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.44. Sasol shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1,652 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.