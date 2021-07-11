Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.44. Sasol shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1,652 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.