Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

