Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)’s share price traded up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.28. 407,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

