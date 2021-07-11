Scotiabank Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

