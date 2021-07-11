Scotiabank Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

