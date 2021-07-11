Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,988. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

