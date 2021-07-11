Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 83.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

