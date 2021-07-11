Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 633.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $73,707,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

