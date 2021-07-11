Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANTM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem stock opened at $388.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

