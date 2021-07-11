SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 284,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $634.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

