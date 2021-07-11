Sessia Market Capitalization Achieves $454,004.82 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $454,004.82 and approximately $20,919.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

