SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

