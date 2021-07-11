SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 106.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Balchem by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.50. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

