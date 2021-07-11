SG Americas Securities LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

