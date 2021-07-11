SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

