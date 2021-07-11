SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

