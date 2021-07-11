SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

