SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,930 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.41 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

